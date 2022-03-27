Left Menu

Innocent people need not to worry: JK Police on attaching properties of those harbouring militants

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said innocent people need not to worry about attaching properties of those giving shelter to militants, saying it has the skill and knowledge to segregate the chaff from grains.Honest and innocent citizens dont have to worry a bit about the implementation of law regarding action against house owners in whose house terrorists come to hide at gunpoint.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-03-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 23:33 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said innocent people need not to worry about attaching properties of those giving shelter to militants, saying it has the skill and knowledge to segregate the “chaff from grains”.

“Honest and innocent citizens don’t have to worry a bit about the implementation of #law regarding action against house owners in whose house #terrorists come to hide at gunpoint. Law already provides protection to such persons and police will go by law,” Kashmir Zone Police said on its Twitter handle.

The police said it is also aware that agents of terrorists and separatist leaders from time to time cleverly push terrorists into innocent citizens’ houses to damage them.

“@JmuKmrPolice has the skill and knowledge to segregate the chaff from grains. But law will not spare the rest,” it said.

Police has warned that properties of people providing shelter to militants or their associates will be attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

However, they said action will be taken only if the house owner ''wilfully harboured terrorists'' and there was no duress.

