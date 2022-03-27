Minor girl raped in Odisha, 1 arrested

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenaged girl inside a forest in Sambalpur district.

Police said the incident took place while the 17-year-old girl was returning from college. The accused and two of his associates intercepted the girl. She was then forcibly taken inside a nearby forest and was allegedly raped by the man.

Police have also detained the two minor associates of the accused, both aged about 17 years old, in connection with the incident.

Both the accused and the victim have been sent for medical examination. While the accused will be produced before the POCSO court, the two minor associates of the accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the police said.

