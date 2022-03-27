Left Menu

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 27-03-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 23:39 IST
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs PBKS

Punjab Kings Innings: (Target: 206 runs) Mayank Agarwal c Shahbaz b de Silva 32 Shikhar Dhawan c Anuj Rawat b Patel 43 Bhanuka Rajapaksa c Shahbaz b Mohd Siraj 43 Liam Livingstone c Anuj Rawat b Akash Deep 19 Raj Bawa lbw b Mohd Siraj 0 M Shahrukh Khan not out 24 Odean Smith not out 25 Extras: (LB-1 W-21) 22 Total: (For 5 wickets in 19 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1/71 2/118 3/139 4/139 5/156 Bowling: David Willey 3-0-28-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-59-2, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-6-0, Akash Deep 3-0-38-1, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-40-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-36-1.

