Two suspected Arab gunmen wound two in Israeli city and are shot dead, police say

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 23:45 IST
Two suspected Arab gunmen wounded two police officers in the Israeli city of Hadera on Sunday and were then shot dead, police said.

"Luckily, our officers managed to neutralise the assailants and prevent a bigger terrorist attack," national police spokesman Eli Levy said on Israel's Kan television, which showed footage of two men, armed with rifles, opening fire on a main street in Hadera, about 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

