Two suspected Arab gunmen kill two in Israeli city and are shot dead - ambulance service

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said two people were killed by the assailants, who police said were then shot dead by officers.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 00:01 IST
Two suspected Arab gunmen killed two people in the Israeli city of Hadera on Sunday and were then shot dead by police, an Israeli ambulance service said.

The incident in Hadera, a city about 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv, occurred during a visit to Israel by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the convening of an Israeli-Arab summit in the south of the country. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Surveillance camera footage broadcast on Israeli television stations showed two men opening fire with assault rifles on a main street in Hadera. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said two people were killed by the assailants, who police said were then shot dead by officers. "Luckily, our officers managed to neutralise the assailants and prevent a bigger terrorist attack," national police spokesman Eli Levy said on Israel's Kan television.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

