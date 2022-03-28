Left Menu

Germany doing everything possible to help Ukraine, Scholz says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-03-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 01:57 IST
Germany doing everything possible to help Ukraine, Scholz says
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is doing everything it can to help Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.

"We are doing everything in our power that's possible and that makes sense, including delivering weapons," Scholz told public broadcaster ARD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto
3
Google and Spotify exploring user choice billing

Google and Spotify exploring user choice billing

 Global
4
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022