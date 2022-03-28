Germany doing everything possible to help Ukraine, Scholz says
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-03-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 01:57 IST
Germany is doing everything it can to help Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.
"We are doing everything in our power that's possible and that makes sense, including delivering weapons," Scholz told public broadcaster ARD.
