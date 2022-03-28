Gunmen kill 2 in central Israel attack, Israeli police say

A pair of Arab gunmen on Sunday killed two people and wounded four others in a shooting spree in central Israel before they were killed by police, according to police and medical officials.

It was the second deadly nationalist attack carried out by Arab assailants in an Israeli city in less than a week. On Tuesday, a lone attacker inspired by the Islamic State group killed four people in a stabbing rampage in southern Israel before he was killed by passersby.

Israeli security officials said the two men were Arab citizens from northern Israel. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was continuing.

Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid updated his counterparts from the US and four Arab countries meeting in the Negev desert. All of the foreign ministers condemned the attack. Lapid issued a statement calling it “heinous” and “an attempt by violent extremists to terrorize and to damage the fabric of life here.” Security camera footage circulating on Israeli media showed two bearded men appearing to open fire in the city of Hadera before they are shot. An Israeli official said two members of the Israeli Border Police counterterrorism unit were in a restaurant near the attack, ran out and killed the assailants. The Israeli rescue service MADA confirmed the deaths of one man and one woman, and said four people were wounded, two seriously. It released videos showing large numbers of police cars and ambulances in the area.

Israeli police confirmed the deaths of the two assailants. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rushed to the scene.

