Left Menu

Blinken condemns killing that Israel says Arab gunmen carried out

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 03:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 03:23 IST
Blinken condemns killing that Israel says Arab gunmen carried out
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned an attack that Israeli security officials said was carried out by two Arab gunmen in the city of Hadera and left two people dead on Sunday.

"We condemn today's terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel," said Blinken, who is on a visit to the country, on Twitter.

"We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Google and Spotify exploring user choice billing

Google and Spotify exploring user choice billing

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022