Blinken condemns killing that Israel says Arab gunmen carried out

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned an attack that Israeli security officials said was carried out by two Arab gunmen in the city of Hadera and left two people dead on Sunday.

"We condemn today's terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel," said Blinken, who is on a visit to the country, on Twitter.

"We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims."

