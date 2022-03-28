Ukraine is willing to discuss becoming neutral as part of a peace deal, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as another top Ukrainian official accused Russia of aiming to carve the country in two. FIGHTING * Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region after failing to take over the whole country, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said. * The Russian-backed eastern Ukrainian rebel region of Luhansk said it may hold a referendum on joining Russia, drawing a warning from Kyiv that any such vote would have no legal basis and trigger a stronger international response. * Russia continued its "full-scale armed aggression", while Ukrainian forces had repulsed seven attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said. * Ukraine's deputy prime minister said Russian forces were "militarising" the exclusion zone around the occupied Chernobyl power station.

TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * The next round of face to face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on March 28-30, a Ukrainian negotiator said on social media. * Top American officials said the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, ramping up efforts to clarify President Biden's statement that President Putin "cannot remain in power." * French President Macron called for restraint in both words and actions in dealing with the Ukraine conflict, following Biden's remarks. * Turkish President Erdogan told Putin that a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions. * Germany's decision to become more energy independent means it will have to accept higher energy costs, Chancellor Scholz said. CIVILIANS * The United Nations human rights office said 1,119 civilians had so far been killed and 1,790 wounded since Russia began its attack on Ukraine. * Ukraine has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross not to open a planned office in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, saying it would legitimise Moscow's "humanitarian corridors" and the abduction and forced deportation of Ukranians. * Mourners crammed into the ornate Ukrainian Greek Catholic church in Lviv to bury Ukrainian soldiers.

QUOTES * "The U.S. does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Full stop." Julianne Smith, U.S. ambassador to NATO. (Compiled by Frances Kerry; Editing by Michael Perry)

