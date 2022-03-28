Maharashtra: Two labourers die while cleaning water tank in Thane

Two labourers died allegedly due to asphyxiation while cleaning a water tank at a residential building in Thane on Sunday, police said. According to Thane Municipal Corporation, the incident took place in a four-storey building in Naupada area of Thane.

Fire brigade personnel rescued two other labourers also involved in cleaning the tank who complained of suffocation and admitted them to hospital, where their condition is serious. The bodies have been handed over to the Police.

Thane Police registered a case of accidental death and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

