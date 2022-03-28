Left Menu

Operations are normal at chipmaker SMIC's Shanghai plants - state media

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-03-2022 09:41 IST
Operations are normal at chipmaker SMIC's Shanghai plants - state media
Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation said operations remain normal at its Shanghai factories, state media outlet China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

The city of Shanghai is undergoing a two-stage lockdown over the course of nine days as the local asymptomatic COVID-19 case count surges.

