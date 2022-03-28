Operations are normal at chipmaker SMIC's Shanghai plants - state media
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-03-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 09:27 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation said operations remain normal at its Shanghai factories, state media outlet China Securities Journal reported on Monday.
The city of Shanghai is undergoing a two-stage lockdown over the course of nine days as the local asymptomatic COVID-19 case count surges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement