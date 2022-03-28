Israel to appoint attache to U.S. fleet in Bahrain "soon"
Israel will appoint a military attache to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain soon, the Israeli ambassador to Manama said on Monday as the Gulf monarchy and three other Arab states took part in a rare summit in Israel.
Israel will appoint a military attache to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain soon, the Israeli ambassador to Manama said on Monday as the Gulf monarchy and three other Arab states took part in a rare summit in Israel. "This will happen soon - an attache to the fleet," Eitan Naeh told Israel's Army Radio, adding that date was yet unset.
"It is in the midst of various bureaucratic processes. I reckon that, by the summer, we will have a fuller staff, along with other officials who will join the embassy." Israel has been drawing closer to Gulf Arab countries, and U.S. military forces in the region, amid shared worries about Iran.
