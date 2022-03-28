British intelligence says Russian forces' Ukraine disposition unchanged
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-03-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 10:56 IST
The disposition of Russian forces in Ukraine during the last 24 hours has seen no significant change, British military intelligence said on Monday.
However, Russia has gained more ground in the south, in the vicinity of Mariupol, as it fights to capture the port, the defence ministry added.
