Bahrain's wheat reserves sufficient for more than 4 months - official
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-03-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 10:57 IST
Bahrain's wheat reserves are sufficient for about 4-1/2 months of consumption, local newspaper Al-ayam reported on Monday citing Marwan Tabbara, the chairman of Bahrain's flour mill company.
