Bahrain's wheat reserves sufficient for more than 4 months - official

Bahrain's wheat reserves are sufficient for about 4-1/2 months of consumption, local newspaper Al-ayam reported on Monday citing Marwan Tabbara, the chairman of Bahrain's flour mill company.

