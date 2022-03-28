Left Menu

Bahrain's wheat reserves sufficient for more than 4 months - official

Updated: 28-03-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 10:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Bahrain's wheat reserves are sufficient for about 4-1/2 months of consumption, local newspaper Al-ayam reported on Monday citing Marwan Tabbara, the chairman of Bahrain's flour mill company.

