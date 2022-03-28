Ukraine is willing to discuss becoming neutral as part of a peace deal, President Volodymyr Zelensky said as another top Ukrainian official accused Russia of aiming to carve the country in two. FIGHTING * Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region after failing to take over the whole country, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said. * The Russian-backed eastern Ukrainian rebel region of Luhansk said it may hold a referendum on joining Russia, drawing a warning from Kyiv that any such vote would have no legal basis and trigger a strong international response. * Russia continued its "full-scale armed aggression", while Ukrainian forces had repulsed seven attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said. * Ukraine's deputy prime minister said Russian forces were "militarising" an exclusion zone around the occupied Chernobyl power station. * The disposition of Russian forces during the past 24 hours has seen no significant change, however, Russia has gained more ground in the vicinity of Mariupol, British military intelligence said.

TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * The next round of face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on March 28-30, a Ukrainian negotiator said on social media. * Top American officials said the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, ramping up efforts to clarify President Biden's statement that President Putin "cannot remain in power". * French President Macron called for restraint in both words and actions in dealing with the Ukraine conflict, following Biden's remarks. * Germany's decision to become more energy independent means it will have to accept higher energy costs, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. CIVILIANS * The U.N. human rights office said 1,119 civilians had been killed and 1,790 wounded since Russia began its attack on Ukraine. * Ukraine has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross not to open an office in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, saying it would legitimize Moscow's "humanitarian corridors" and the abduction and forced deportation of Ukrainians. * Mourners crammed into the ornate Ukrainian Greek Catholic church in Lviv to bury Ukrainian soldiers.

QUOTES * "The U.S. does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Full stop." Julianne Smith, U.S. ambassador to NATO.

