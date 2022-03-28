Left Menu

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait receives 'death' threat; complaint filed

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-03-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 11:26 IST
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait allegedly received a death threat from an unknown caller, who also hurled abuses at him, police said on Monday.

Senior superintendent of police, Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav said that the police have launched an investigation based on a complaint filed by the Bhartiya Kisan Union ( BKU) leader's driver Perjval Tyagi at the Civil Lines police station. Meanwhile a police team led by senior sub-inspector Rakesh Sharma visited Tikait's residence and spoke to him, the police said.

