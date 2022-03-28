Left Menu

Israel PM Naftali Bennett tests positive for COVID-19; India visit doubtful

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-03-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 11:28 IST
Israel PM Naftali Bennett tests positive for COVID-19; India visit doubtful
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to his media adviser.

Bennett, 50, was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to 5. It is not yet known if the visit will be called off.

"The Prime Minister is feeling well and will continue to work from home,'' a statement from his office said.

''Bennett will hold a situational assessment this morning on last night's terror attack with the participation of Defence Minister Benny Gantz, Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev, Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, police chief Kobi Shabtai and other officials,'' it said.

Bennett attended a meeting in Hadera, the site of the terror attack in which two Israeli border policemen were killed and few others injured on Sunday but was seen wearing a mask in the officially released photograph.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022