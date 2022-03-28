Left Menu

IAS officer's efforts in water conservation sector in Assam win recognition

28-03-2022
The deputy commissioner of Assam's Kokrajhar district, Varnali Deka, has been selected for two national level honours for efforts and innovations in the water sector under her initiative, officials said.

Deka will be felicitated as a 'water warrior' for her efforts in community participation in water conservation at her current posting, and for her contribution in the same sector during her stint in Goalpara district, they said. The IAS officer has been invited by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to the 3rd National Water Award to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

This is in recognition of the innovative works and convergences done in the water sector from September, 2019, to January, 2021, when she was serving as the deputy commissioner of Goalpara, the officials said.

Deka has also been selected for Jal Prahari Samman, 2022, for her innovative ideas and projects resulting in water conservation, they said.

She will be felicitated as a 'water warrior' of 2022 at the Jal Prahari Samaroh 2022 in the national capital on Wednesday.

An innovative project which was the brainchild of Deka had recently won the Gold at the National e-Governance Awards.

Deka had also received the best district election officer award from the Election Commission of India recently for innovations in election management during the Assam Assembly polls in 2021.

