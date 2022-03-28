Ukrainian official says he expects no major breakthrough at peace talks
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-03-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:17 IST
A senior Ukrainian official said ahead of talks between Ukrainian and Russian representatives in Turkey that he did not expect any major breakthrough.
"I don't think there will be any breakthrough on the main issues," interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
