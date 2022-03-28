Turkey could be among countries to offer Ukraine security guarantees - Kyiv
- Country:
- Ukraine
Turkey is among countries that could offer Kyiv security guarantees as part of any deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said on Monday.
"Turkey is among those countries that could become guarantors of our security in the future," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said ahead of peace talks scheduled between Kyiv and Moscow in Turkey.
Kyiv has said it wants legally binding security guarantees that would offer Ukraine protection from a group of allies in the event of a future attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Qatari foreign minister to visit Moscow on Sunday, says source
Turkey says talks with Taliban on operating Kabul airport still underway
Ukraine is working with Israel and Turkey to set up talks with Russia, says negotiator
Turkey hopes Russia will not take negative stance in Iran nuclear talks
Turkey hopes its citizens can be evacuated from Ukraine mosque - minister