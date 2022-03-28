Left Menu

Mariupol mayor fears humanitarian catastrophe, says city must be completely evacuated

The southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe and must be completely evacuated, its mayor said on Monday. Mayor Vadym Boichenko said about 160,000 civilians were trapped in the city without power. Twenty-six buses were waiting to evacuate civilians but Russian forces had not agreed to give them safe passage, he said. "The Russian Federation is playing with us," he said.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-03-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 13:05 IST
Mariupol mayor fears humanitarian catastrophe, says city must be completely evacuated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe and must be completely evacuated, its mayor said on Monday.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko said about 160,000 civilians were trapped in the city without power. Twenty-six buses were waiting to evacuate civilians but Russian forces had not agreed to give them safe passage, he said.

"The Russian Federation is playing with us," he said. Russia denies targeting civilians and blames Ukraine for the repeated failure to agree on safe corridors for trapped civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022