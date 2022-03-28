Turkey finds mine close to border with Bulgaria
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-03-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 13:14 IST
A Turkish military dive teams secured a mine detected off the coast of the northern Igneada district, close to the border with Bulgaria, Turkey's defence ministry said on Monday,
Russia had warned that several mines had drifted away from Ukrainian ports amid the fighting, and authorities on Saturday warned vessels to stay away as a dive team inspected another mine in the region.
The ministry said on Monday the teams deployed to the area had begun deactivating the mine.
