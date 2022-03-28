Ukraine says Russian forces are regrouping but are unable to advance
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-03-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 13:24 IST
Russian forces are regrouping but are unable to advance anywhere in Ukraine, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Monday.
She said Russian forces were trying to reinforce positions they already hold and were trying to break through the defenses of Kyiv but had no hope of capturing the capital.
"As of today, the enemy is regrouping its forces, but they cannot advance anywhere in Ukraine," she told a briefing, without providing evidence of the Russian troop movements.
