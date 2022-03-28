Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

After a 10-year-old girl was abducted and molested, the local Police arrested a maulvi on charges of sexually abusing the girl child, said a police official on Monday.

The police reported that the incident took place on Sunday here when the minor girl was abducted and sexually assaulted by a man. The maulvi lured away the girl on the promise of chocolates and molested her. The accused was caught in the act by locals and handed over to the police.

An FIR was filed in the Waliv Police station charging the accused under the section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused is in judicial custody and will be presented in court today. (ANI)

