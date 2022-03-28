Ukrainian, Russian negotiators to begin peace talks on Monday -Turkish official
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-03-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 13:30 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators will begin peace talks in Istanbul later on Monday, a senior Turkish official said, without elaborating.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in a telephone call on Sunday for Istanbul to host the talks, which Ankara hopes will lead to a ceasefire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Ankara
- Istanbul
- Ukrainian
- Turkish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 15-Ukraine says Russian forces kill seven civilians in evacuation convoy
Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; port city reels
Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; port city reels
Russian forces attempt to surround Ukrainian forces in east - UK intelligence
Russia says it has destroyed 3,687 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities - Russian news agencies