Ukraine is willing to discuss becoming neutral as part of a peace deal, President Volodymyr Zelensky said as another top Ukrainian official accused Russia of aiming to carve the country in two. FIGHTING * About 160,000 people remain trapped in besieged Mariupol without power and the city must be completely evacuated, its mayor said, but Ukraine's deputy prime minister said no humanitarian corridors from the port were possible on Monday due to reports of Russian "provocations". * Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region after failing to take over the whole country, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said. * Russia continued its "full-scale armed aggression", while Ukrainian forces repulsed seven attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said. * The disposition of Russian forces during the past 24 hours has seen no significant change, but Russia has gained more ground in the vicinity of Mariupol, British military intelligence said.

TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * Ukrainian and Russian negotiators will begin another two days of peace talks on Monday in Istanbul, a senior Turkish official said. * Top American officials said the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, ramping up efforts to clarify President Biden's statement that President Putin "cannot remain in power". * French President Macron called for restraint in both words and actions in dealing with the Ukraine conflict, following Biden's remarks. CIVILIANS * The U.N. human rights office said 1,119 civilians had been killed and 1,790 wounded since Russia began its attack on Ukraine. * Ukraine has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross not to open an office in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, saying it would legitimize Moscow's "humanitarian corridors" and the abduction and forced deportation of Ukrainians.

QUOTES * "The U.S. does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Full stop." Julianne Smith, U.S. ambassador to NATO.

