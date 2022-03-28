Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind to confer National Water Awards on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 13:43 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind to confer National Water Awards on Tuesday
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the National Water Awards on Tuesday to various states, districts, panchayats and schools for their exemplary work in the field of water resources management.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, will give away 57 awards to states, organizations and others in 11 different categories to encourage and recognize their work in the field of water resources management. The 11 categories are - best state, best district, best village panchayat, best urban local body, best media (print & electronic), best school, best institution/RWA/religious organization for campus usage, best industry, best ngo, best water user association, and best industry for CSR activity, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022