Mumbai: Bar raided, 27 held, 12 women rescued

The Social Service Branch of Mumbai police raided a bar in the early hours of Monday and arrested 27 people and rescued 12 women, an official said.

The raid was carried out after a tip off was verified that illegal activities, including obscene dances, were being carried out at the bar, with entry being restricted by the management to only known patrons, he said.

''We arrested 27 people and rescued 12 women. A case was registered with MIDC police station for wrongful confinement and other offences,'' he added.

