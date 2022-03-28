Left Menu

Mumbai: Bar raided, 27 held, 12 women rescued

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 14:24 IST
Mumbai: Bar raided, 27 held, 12 women rescued
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Social Service Branch of Mumbai police raided a bar in the early hours of Monday and arrested 27 people and rescued 12 women, an official said.

The raid was carried out after a tip off was verified that illegal activities, including obscene dances, were being carried out at the bar, with entry being restricted by the management to only known patrons, he said.

''We arrested 27 people and rescued 12 women. A case was registered with MIDC police station for wrongful confinement and other offences,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022