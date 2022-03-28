Left Menu

Eurojust supports joint investigation team into alleged war crimes in Ukraine

28-03-2022
Eurojust, the EU Agency for criminal justice cooperation, said on Monday it supported the creation of a joint investigation team (JIT) into alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine.

"The responsible national authorities of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine signed a JIT agreement on 25 March to enable the exchange of information and facilitate investigations into war crimes, crimes against humanity and other core crimes," Eurojust said in a statement.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

