Russian investigators to study video of alleged mistreatment of Russian prisoners - Kremlin
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:01 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian investigators would look into a video circulated on social media that purported to show Ukrainian forces mistreating captured Russian soldiers.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the video, which he said contained "monstrous images", needed to be legally assessed and for those who took part in what he described as torture to be held responsible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Dmitry Peskov
- Ukrainian
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin says next Russia-Ukraine talks to take place Monday
Russia could take full control of major Ukrainian cities - Kremlin
Russia has not asked China for military help for use in Ukraine - Kremlin
No discussion of possible Putin-Biden summit, Kremlin says
Russia has not asked China for military help for use in Ukraine - Kremlin