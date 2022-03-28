Israel says its "new architecture" with Arab partners deters Iran
Israel's build-up of ties with Arab partners deters Iran, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday after convening counterparts from United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt for a rare summit.
"What we are doing here is making history, building a new regional architecture based on progress, technology, religious tolerance, security, and intelligence cooperation," Lapid said.
"This new architecture - the shared capabilities we are building - intimidates and deters our common enemies, first and foremost Iran and its proxies."
