Russian investigators to study video of alleged mistreatment of Russian prisoners - Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian investigators would look into a video circulated on social media that purported to show Ukrainian forces mistreating captured Russian soldiers. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the video, which he said contained "monstrous images", needed to be legally assessed and for those who took part in what he described as torture to be held responsible.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:23 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian investigators would look into a video circulated on social media that purported to show Ukrainian forces mistreating captured Russian soldiers.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the video, which he said contained "monstrous images", needed to be legally assessed and for those who took part in what he described as torture to be held responsible. Reuters has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the video cited by the Kremlin.

Reuters was seeking Ukrainian reaction to the Kremlin comments on the torture allegation. Previously the Ukrainian military has said its forces respect international norms and has accused Russia - without providing evidence - of producing such videos in order to discredit Ukrainian soldiers.

