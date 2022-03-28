Left Menu

Two LeT operatives arrested in Budgam district of JK

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:23 IST
Two LeT operatives arrested in Budgam district of JK
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Monday arrested two terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

''Police along with other security forces have arrested two active terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including a pistol have been recovered from their possession,'' a police spokesman said.

He said the terrorists were arrested from Sunnergund area of Budgam and identified them as Waseem Ahmad Ganai and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh, both residents of Shopian district in south Kashmir.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including a Chinese Pistol, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds and 32 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and investigations were going on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022