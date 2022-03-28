President Kovind to confer Padma Awards for 2022 today

President Ram Nath Kovind will confer Padma awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Amongst the prominent awardees at today's Investiture ceremony will be Padma Vibhushan recipients - Dr Prabha Atre and Kalyan Singh (Posthumous), Padma Bhushan recipients Victor Banerjee, Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous), Pratibha Ray and Acharya Vashishtha Tripathi.

The Civil Investiture Ceremony - I was held on March 21. The awards are conferred in three categories such as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

These awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. This year a total of 128 Padma awards are being conferred, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list of awardees comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees. (ANI)

