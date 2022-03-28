Left Menu

Jordan's king arrives in Ramallah for meeting with Palestinian President - witness

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:25 IST
Jordan's king arrives in Ramallah for meeting with Palestinian President - witness
King Abdullah Image Credit: Wikipedia

King Abdullah of Jordan arrived in Ramallah on Monday for a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, witnesses told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

