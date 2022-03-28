Russia says 45 of its diplomats expelled by Poland have left the country - TASS
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:27 IST
Russia's ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreev, said on Monday that 45 Russian diplomats expelled by Poland have now left the country, the TASS news agency quoted him as saying.
Poland last week expelled 45 Russian diplomats suspected of working for Russian intelligence, accusations Moscow has dismissed as baseless.
