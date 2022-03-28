BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Poll Opinionway-Kéa Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique

Poll Opinionway - Kéa Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF

* MACRON SEEN WITH 28%, LE PEN 20%, MELENCHON 14%, PECRESSE 11%, ZEMMOUR 10% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 56% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

Survey of 1,627 respondents conducted between March 25-28; margin of error between +/- 1.1 and 2.5 pts.

