MoD signs Rs 473Cr contract with Goa Shipyard Ltd to construct Fast Patrol Vessels for ICG

The contract was signed by Joint Secretary (Maritime & Systems) Shri Dinesh Kumar and Chairman & Managing Director, GSL Cmde BB Nagpal (Retd) in New Delhi on March 28, 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:36 IST
While meeting the objectives of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, this would boost the indigenous shipbuilding capability and increase employment opportunities in the sector. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for construction of eight Fast Patrol Vessels for Indian Coast Guard at a total project cost of Rs 473 crore. The contract was signed by Joint Secretary (Maritime & Systems) Shri Dinesh Kumar and Chairman & Managing Director, GSL Cmde BB Nagpal (Retd) in New Delhi on March 28, 2022.

These surface platforms will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by GSL under Buy (Indian-IDDM) Category. These eight high speed vessels will be based along the coast of India with capability to operate in shallow waters and enhance the security apparatus along the vast coast line.

While meeting the objectives of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', this would boost the indigenous shipbuilding capability and increase employment opportunities in the sector. The contract will further boost the Government's resolve of making India a defence manufacturing hub which caters to not only the domestic needs but also the export market.

(With Inputs from PIB)

