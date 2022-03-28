Ukraine and Russia were preparing for their first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks, with Kyiv insisting it would make no concessions on Ukraine's territorial integrity as battlefield momentum has shifted in its favour. FIGHTING * About 160,000 people remain trapped in besieged Mariupol without power and the city needs to be completely evacuated, its mayor said, but Ukraine's deputy prime minister said no humanitarian corridors from the port were possible on Monday due to reports of Russian "provocations". * Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region after failing to take over the whole country, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said. * The disposition of Russian forces during the past 24 hours has seen no significant change, but Russia has gained more ground in the vicinity of Mariupol, British military intelligence said.

TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * The Kremlin said peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were likely to start in Istanbul on Tuesday and said the face-to-face contacts were important despite scant progress in negotiations so far. A senior Turkish official had said earlier the talks would start on Monday. * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said President Putin and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy should meet when the two sides were closer to agreeing on key issues. * Top U.S. officials said the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, ramping up efforts to clarify President Biden's statement that Putin "cannot remain in power". CIVILIANS * The U.N. human rights office said 1,119 civilians had been killed and 1,790 wounded since Russia began its attack on Ukraine. * Ukraine has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross not to open an office in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, saying it would legitimize Moscow's "humanitarian corridors" and the abduction and forced deportation of Ukrainians.

ECONOMY * Russia's invasion has so far cost Ukraine $564.9 billion in terms of damage to infrastructure, lost economic growth and other factors, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said. QUOTES * "The U.S. does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Full stop." Julianne Smith, U.S. ambassador to NATO.

