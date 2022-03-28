Shun assumption & open doors for judicial officials to serve in executive wing: Par panel to DoPT

A parliamentary committee has asked the Department of Personnel and Training to “shun its assumption” and open up possibilities for officials of the legislative and judicial wings to serve the executive wing.

In its report tabled in the parliament recently, the panel said the Union government should restructure and align its personnel requirement in line with its current and future challenges. “In view of increasing role and responsibilities of the Union government, the committee recommends the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to make advanced projections and align its human resource architecture so as to meet its future requirements,” it said. While doing so, the department may attempt to increase the number of Union government personnel per lakh population, the panel said, highlighting the finding from a seventh central pay commission report that the total number of federal/Union government personnel per lakh of population in India and the US is 139 and 668, respectively.

The committee is not satisfied with the explanation offered by DoPT that posts manned through central staffing scheme are of specialised executive nature and that it is not appropriate to draw officials from other wings of the government, the report said. The panel said it is of the view that this explanation is basically flawed as it is based on the assumption that officials serving other wings of the Union government lack skills, competency and aptitude required for these posts. Also, when the officials of the executive wing can man certain posts in the legislative and judicial wings, why the reverse of the same is not possible, asked the panel headed by BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi in its report tabled in parliament on Thursday. The committee recommends DoPT to shun its assumption and open up possibilities for the officials of the legislative and judicial wings to serve the executive wing, said the report of department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, on demands for grants (2022-23) pertaining to the Department of Personnel and Training.

Keeping in view acute shortage of bureaucrats at the middle and entry levels, the committee, in its 106th report, recommended the Ministry of Personnel to expand the scope of central staffing scheme to include all levels of bureaucracy and reframe the eligibility conditions to cover the officers of all organs of the Union government, including the legislature, judiciary, autonomous and constitutional bodies, among others.

In response to the committee’s recommendation, the ministry stated that the positions within the central government that are manned through central staffing scheme are that of specialised executive nature where officers with appropriate experience, aptitude and suitability are drawn and posted. Expanding the scope of central staffing scheme to non-executive branches of the government, therefore, may not be wholly appropriate, the report said. In its 108th report, the committee has asked the ministry as to why officers from non-executive branches of government cannot be trained on the same lines as outside experts inducted through lateral entry scheme, especially when the former have an advantage over the latter as they know a thing or two about the functioning of the Union government. However, the ministry reiterated its response. PTI AKV SRY

