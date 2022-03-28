Blinken says U.S., allies to work together to counter Iran and its proxies

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said Washington and its allies will work together to confront security challenges and threats including from Iran and its proxies.

Speaking at a rare Arab-Israeli forum in the Negev desert in southern Israel, Blinken also said Washington would continue to support the normalisation process between Israel and Arab countries, but added that this should not be a substitute for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)