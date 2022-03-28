Left Menu

Blinken says U.S., allies to work together to counter Iran and its proxies

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:44 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said Washington and its allies will work together to confront security challenges and threats including from Iran and its proxies.

Speaking at a rare Arab-Israeli forum in the Negev desert in southern Israel, Blinken also said Washington would continue to support the normalisation process between Israel and Arab countries, but added that this should not be a substitute for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

