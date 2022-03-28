Russia adds German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to 'foreign agent' list
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 28-03-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:46 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's justice ministry on Monday added German broadcaster, Deutsche Welle, to a list of media organizations it has labeled as "foreign agents", a designation that requires outlets to publish a disclaimer on all their publications.
Deutsche Welle's website was blocked by state communications regulator Roskomnadzor in early March.
