Left Menu

Delhi HC reserves order on plea seeking details of 2018 SC collegium meeting

The Delhi High court on Monday reserved its order on a plea challenging the Central Information Commission (CIC) order and seeking the information under RTI regarding the agenda of the Supreme Court collegium meeting held on 12 December 2018.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:52 IST
Delhi HC reserves order on plea seeking details of 2018 SC collegium meeting
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High court on Monday reserved its order on a plea challenging the Central Information Commission (CIC) order and seeking the information under RTI regarding the agenda of the Supreme Court collegium meeting held on 12 December 2018. Justice Yashwant Varma reserved the order after hearing the arguments of advocate Prashant Bhushan counsel for the petitioner Anjali Bhardwaj.

The petitioner had challenged the CIC's order of 16 December 2021 by which her second appeal was dismissed. The petitioner had sought direction to authorities to disclose the available information sought in the RTI application on 26 February 2019. The petition stated that on January 23, 2019, Justice Madan B Lokur, who was one of the members of the collegium meeting of 12 December 2018 and was retired on 30 December that year, in an interview had expressed his disappointment that 12 December 2018 collegium meeting resolution was not uploaded on the Supreme Court website.

In the petition, Justice Lokur is quoted as having said, "Once we take certain decisions, they have to be uploaded". In such circumstances, in the interest of transparency in the appointment in the judiciary, on 26 February 2019, the petitioner through an RTI application to the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the Supreme Court sought a copy of the agenda, decisions, and resolution of the collegium meeting held on 12 December 2018.

However, the CPIO of the Supreme Court refused to provide the information. It was challenged before the First Appellate Authority (FAA). While disposing of the appeal the FAA had also dismissed it holding that in view of the subsequent collegium resolution of January 10, 2019, it was clear that though certain decisions were taken in the meeting of 12 December 2018, the required consultation could not be completed therefore no resolution was formally passed. Therefore the information sought could not be supplied to the petitioner, the plea said. The petition stated that in the second appeal, the CIC dismissing it had relied on the resolution of 10 January 2019. It was also held that the copy of the decision and the resolution of 12 December 2018 did not exist on record and therefore could not be supplied to the petitioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022