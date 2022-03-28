Body found in orchard in J-K's Shopian
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The body of an unidentified man was found in an orchard in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
The orchard is located in Kadgam area, according to a police official.
He said efforts were on to identify the deceased even as the body was sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police foils protest march by 'Jal Shakti' daily wagers for regularization in Jammu
4 dead, 15 injured as fire breaks out in Jammu building, rescue operation underway
4 dead, 15 injured as fire breaks out in Jammu building
Jammu: Four dead, 14 injured after fire breaks out in scrap shop; LG Sinha announces ex-gratia
Nirmala Sitharaman presents Jammu and Kashmir budget in Lok Sabha today