Body found in orchard in J-K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:54 IST
Body found in orchard in J-K's Shopian
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The body of an unidentified man was found in an orchard in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The orchard is located in Kadgam area, according to a police official.

He said efforts were on to identify the deceased even as the body was sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

