Taliban bars government employees without beards from work - sources

Reuters | Taliban | Updated: 28-03-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 16:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban administration's public morality ministry on Monday patrolled the entrances to all government offices, checking that employees had grown beards and adhered to a dress code, sources told Reuters.

Three sources said that representatives from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice were instructing all government employees not to shave their beards, to wear local clothing consisting of a long, loose top and trousers, and a hat or turban. The sources added that workers were told they would from now on be unable to enter offices and would eventually be fired if they were did not meet the dress codes.

