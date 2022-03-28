Water purification plants installed in 433 habitations having fluoride contaminations: Govt

Community water purification plants have been installed in 433 out of the 908 habitations reported to have fluoride contaminations beyond permissible limits in drinking water sources, the government said on Monday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said out of 1,657 rural habitations with reported arsenic contamination beyond permissible limit in drinking water sources, CWPPs have been installed in 521 habitations to provide potable drinking water. ''Similarly, out of 908 habitations reported to have fluoride contaminations beyond permissible limits in drinking water sources, CWPPs have been installed in 433 habitations to provide potable drinking water,'' he said in a written response.

