Burhanpur first district in MP with tap water connection in every household: official

Burhanpur has become the first district in Madhya Pradesh to get tap water connection in every household under the Jal Jeevan mission, an official said on Monday.

This scheme was implemented in the district, located nearly 325 km away from Bhopal, with an estimated cost of over Rs 129 lakh under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said.

Burhanpur's administrative blocks - Burhanpur and Khaknar- have 167 Gram Panchayats and 254 villages. Besides every household in the district with a rural population of about five lakh, all anganwadis and schools are also provided with a tap water connection, the official said.

As per the guidelines of the Jal Jeevan Mission, Swacchata committees are constituted in every village and 541 women were trained to test the quality of water. They were also tasked with collecting dues from end-users by forming a cluster, the official added.

