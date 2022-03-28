BoE's Bailey warns energy shock is larger than any year in 1970s

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that the shock to inflation-adjusted incomes in Britain from rising energy prices will be bigger than in any year in the 1970s.

"This really is an historic shock to real incomes," Bailey told an event held by the Bruegel think tank in Brussels.

"The shock from energy prices this year will be larger than every single year in the 1970s."

