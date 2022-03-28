Left Menu

BoE's Bailey warns energy shock is larger than any year in 1970s

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-03-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 16:47 IST
Andrew Bailey Image Credit: Flickr
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that the shock to inflation-adjusted incomes in Britain from rising energy prices will be bigger than in any year in the 1970s.

"This really is an historic shock to real incomes," Bailey told an event held by the Bruegel think tank in Brussels.

"The shock from energy prices this year will be larger than every single year in the 1970s."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

