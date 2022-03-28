Left Menu

'Will quit politics if opposition proves allegations': Ajay Mishra 'Teni'

If there is even one case against me, if I have been to jail even for a minute, I will quit from politics, Mishra said.Mishra had been maintaining a low profile since the mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, as it had become a major issue in the run up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 17:09 IST
'Will quit politics if opposition proves allegations': Ajay Mishra 'Teni'
  • Country:
  • India

After being on target of the opposition for months, Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ took centre stage in the Lok Sabha as he piloted a bill to expand the scope of a 102-year-old law to allow police to take physical and biological samples of convicted persons.

Opposition members tried to rake up the issue of the alleged involvement of Mishra’s son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence last October in which eight men, including four farmers, were killed during a protest against farm laws.

Mishra's son Ashish was arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and was released on bail later.

As Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made certain remarks against Mishra, the minister dared the opposition leader to prove the allegations made by him.

“I would like to tell Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that I filed my nomination for Lok Sabha in 2019. If there is even one case against me, if I have been to jail even for a minute, I will quit from politics,” Mishra said.

Mishra had been maintaining a low profile since the mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, as it had become a major issue in the run up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The opposition leaders had been demanding Mishra’s removal from the Council of Ministers.

After BJP’s massive victory in the assembly elections, Mishra has tabled statements related to the Home Ministry in the Lok Sabha and helmed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022