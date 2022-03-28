Left Menu

North Macedonia declares five Russian diplomats personas non grata - Foreign Ministry

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 28-03-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 17:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

North Macedonia has declared five Russian diplomats personas non grata for violating diplomatic norms and ordered them to leave the country in five days, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Russian ambassador in the country was informed the five people have carried out activities that are contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and had to leave, the ministry said.

North Macedonia has joined international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

